Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
News

Customer, 58, licked 20-year-old worker on the neck

Geordi Offord
by
2nd Dec 2019 7:44 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
"I KNOW a flower I could eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

That is what a 58-year-old man said to a 20-year-old woman before sexually assaulting her.

Lewis Charles Mason pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault in the Bundaberg District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Mason went to the victim's workplace and she knew him from being a regular customer.

Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Ball said the victim had avoided serving the man previously because he made her feel uncomfortable, looking at her and licking his lips.

The court heard Mason said to the victim "come here I have a secret to tell you".

The victim declined before he asked her again.

When she obliged Mason grabbed her arm before licking her from the collarbone to just under her ear.

Mason remained in the building after the incident.

The victim then saw Mason walking near the area when she finished work before calling police.

Ms Ball told the court the victim was in fear of her safety.

Mason's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client was "very sorry about his conduct".

Mr Cassidy said his client had been on a disability support pension since 1999 and was medicated for schizophrenia.

He said at the time his client was off his medication and was observed making bizarre comments from people.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account Mason's guilty plea and his four-page criminal history.

Judge Rafter also took into account Mason's offending was "street type" offending.

He also took into account Mason accepted his behaviour was "disgusting".

Mason was sentenced to six months imprisonment to be served as an intensive correction order.

A restraining order was also enforced until November 2024. 

