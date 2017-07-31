Customer experience expert coming to talk about tourism

FRASER Coast Tourism and Events is teaming up with customer experience expert Justin Bayliss later next month to offer training for the region's residents.



The two one-day courses in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough have one simple aim - to help people learn how to deliver a more personalised and extremely friendly welcome to visitors.



The Bayliss mantra is, if locals aren't welcoming visitors to the region to the best of their potential, then they aren't doing their bit for the community.



"As locals, whether we realise it or not, we all own a part of the tourism industry," the Five Star Experiences consultant said.



"We're all part of it and the more we individually contribute to it, the more we individually gain. The knock-on effect is more visitors - greater yield.



"If the tourism yield goes up, there's more money to be spent in the local areas."



With the support of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, Mr Bayliss will present the Fraser Coast Welcome Program free from 9am to 4pm in Hervey Bay on August 22 and in Maryborough on August 23.



He said there were three levels of ambassadors for the region - retirees who were "fantastic because they're so passionate about the local community", the working generation - many of whom were employed in tourism-related industries - and the younger generation.



"I would love to see schoolkids there," Mr Bayliss said.

"They all need to be engaged in this. Having and sharing an enormous pride about the Fraser Coast will get the best results for the Fraser Coast," Mr Bayliss said.

