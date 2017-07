FRASER Coast Regional Council's mobile customer service unit will pay a visit to Bauple and Glenwood on Tuesday.

Head down to the van to make council-related EFTPOS payments, complete registrations or exchange a book.

The council's education officer for waste and recycling will be on board to answer any recycling and waste item questions.

The unit will be in Bauple 10am-11am on the corner of Forestry Rd and Bauple Dr.

It will in Glenwood 1-2pm at Glenwood Community Hall, Pepper Rd.