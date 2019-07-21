Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hairdresser poll - Sass Organics Hair and Beauty - (L) Kara Anderson (snr stylist), Ashleigh Eiser (mgr) and Jade Felton (apprentice).
Hairdresser poll - Sass Organics Hair and Beauty - (L) Kara Anderson (snr stylist), Ashleigh Eiser (mgr) and Jade Felton (apprentice). Alistair Brightman
News

CUT ABOVE THE COAST: Vote for region's best hairdresser

21st Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DO YOU think these hairdressers have got the right cuts to be named the Fraser Coast's best hairdresser?

As part of the Chronicle's 2019 Best of the Fraser Coast series, we want to know who is the best hairdresser in town as nominated by you.

More than 600 nominations were received when the Chronicle called for readers to nominate their favourite hairdresser, the top 10 of which have since been collated into an online poll.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As of publication, Sass Organics Hair and Beauty led the online poll with 24 per cent of the vote, followed by Tash's Hair House on 20 per cent.

Readers have until midnight to vote in the online poll and choose their favourite.

Visit www.frasercoastchronicle.com.au/news/vote-now-10-best-hairdressers-fraser-coast/3782061/ to vote.

fccommunity fraser coast hairdressing hervey bay maryborough toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Prison officer assaults ‘covered up’

    premium_icon Prison officer assaults ‘covered up’

    News Queensland prison officers say assaults on staff members by prisoners are being under reported and classified as lower-level incidents.

    TIP-TOP TOILET BLOCK: Amenities a boost for tennis club

    premium_icon TIP-TOP TOILET BLOCK: Amenities a boost for tennis club

    News The block was promised in the leadup to the election

    HISTORIC: Remembering the magic of the Moon landing

    premium_icon HISTORIC: Remembering the magic of the Moon landing

    News He was sent home from school to watch the historic moment.

    CASHLESS CARD: Hundreds trying to opt out of trial

    premium_icon CASHLESS CARD: Hundreds trying to opt out of trial

    News The problems started when he tried to pay his rent.