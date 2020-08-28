Menu
Lisa and Mark Blyth from The Dock Bar and Restaurant are sick and tired of copping COVID abuse. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Cut the COVID crap: Business owners sick of copping abuse

Stuart Fast
28th Aug 2020 6:30 PM
FOR Lisa and Mark Blyth, being in business in 2020 is marred by more than the COVID-19 crisis.

The owners of the The Dock Bar and Restaurant in Urangan say they have received incessant abuse from customers who are unhappy about having to comply with restrictions.

While they’d had limited experience with negative customers prior to the coronavirus crisis Mrs Blyth said many people had taken issue with having to register for contact tracing, only paying by card and social distancing requirements.

She said she had experienced this behaviour at least two to three times per day since reopening.

Staff had been sworn at and subjected to threatening behaviour.

One man made a gunshot gesture towards her.

“That is awful,” she said.

“We only want people who enjoy themselves and who abide by the rules.”

“We try to do the right thing and we get abused … enough is enough.”

The bar and restaurant will be taking a ten day break in September to give staff a rest period from the COVID criticism and abuse.

Mrs Blyth didn’t expect things to change over the break, but said the staff needed the time to refresh and come back bright and ready.

She said the staff deserved one not to be abused.

