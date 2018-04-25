CWA has eye on the prize at charity tombola

PRIZE TIME: CWA Urangan branch members Carmel Daniels (back) and Dorothy Blanch, vice president Maud Hatchett, Greer Birt and treasurer Bette Cox prepare the prizes for the annual charity tombola.

PRIZE TIME: CWA Urangan branch members Carmel Daniels (back) and Dorothy Blanch, vice president Maud Hatchett, Greer Birt and treasurer Bette Cox prepare the prizes for the annual charity tombola. Jodie Callcott

WHILE the annual Urangan CWA tombola and craft competition is well-known for its fun and frivolity, there's a deeper meaning to the event.

The group of dedicated ladies use the money raised from these events to assist local charities like the Hervey Bay Riding for the Disabled, Meals on Wheels and supporting local domestic violence victims in need.

Secretary Cae Adams said the association provided donations to fund supplies for bags for which need to be readily available for victims.

"There's several places around that takes them in, and as soon as they get low on their bags, they get in touch with the lady in charge and then she's got to make sure she can replenish that supply when needed," Mrs Adams said.

"That's what CWA is all about, supporting women and children and anybody that's needy in our community."

Mrs Adams said to continue such projects, the CWA organised fundraisers like this weekend's tombola where there is over 200 prizes on offer.

"They (the prizes) came in thick and fast," she said.

"We'll have fresh fruit and vegetables and baked goods to add to it, so we'll have quite a few more to add to it on the day.

"It usually ends up being a really nice morning.

"And hopefully everyone will go home with a gift or two."

Tickets cost from 50cents and morning tea is supplied.