CYBER PREDATORS: Session to help kids stay safe while online

NOT A GAME: Momo is doing the rounds of social media. Be aware of what your children are seeing. Wendy Andrews

IS YOUR child staying safe online?

Do they have a technology addiction?

All these questions and more will be considered today when information sessions are held at Hervey Bay RSL.

Schools from across the city are inviting parents and community members who work with children to attend the events.

There will be two information sessions; one from 1pm to 2.30pm and another from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Rachel Downie, an eSafety speaker certified by the Office of the eSafety Commissioner, will present important information about your child's use of technology.

From whether the child is safe online, to finding out what they are sharing and whether they were spending too much time on their devices, lots of topics will be explored during the events.

Cyber bullying will also be touched upon, as well as the Momo Challenge.

The Momo Challenge recently went viral, causing fear and concern among many school-aged children.

Cyber predators in the guise of Momo, an evil-looking Manga-like character with contorted bird-like features, contact children through applications such as WhatsApp and instruct them to harm themselves.

Ms Downie will also give parents tips on what to look out for and how to manage technology for children of all ages.

Children will not be able to attend the event.