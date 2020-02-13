Cyber safety ‘wake up call’ for Coast students

IT WAS a wake up call for students and teachers at Riverside Christian College this week when a program highlighted the positives and pitfalls of online activity.

Optus Digital Thumbprint is an Optus-run national program that teaches young people to be safe, responsible and positive online.

College IT director Dr Victoria Smart said Years 5 to 10 were presented with workshops on cyber security, cyber bullying and digital identity as part of the program.

She said teachers were surprised at the number of students who admitted during the workshops to having experienced some form of cyber bullying.

Dr Smart said the prevalence of hacking also came as a surprise when Year 5-6 students were told one in four of them would likely have their social media profiles hacked.

Dr Smart said the ramifications of irresponsible online activity was made clear to students when they were presented with some real life examples.

The older students were given a lesson on keeping their online identity safe when they were told how two boys had created a false identity of a girl then used it to trick another boy into sending them explicit photos.

Dr Smart said the two boys had created the false identity as a joke but the legal consequences were serious and far-reaching.

The boys were charged with sending and receiving explicit photos and their names placed on a child pornography offender list.

Dr Smart said the program reinforced for the school the need to be proactive in supporting students and making them aware of the importance of being responsible online use.

Optus spokesman Maurice McCarthy said through the program students were able to learn that they didn’t have to be an expert at navigating the internet to practice safe habits.

For more information visit esafety.gov.au