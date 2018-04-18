Cycle tour dedicated to grandfather

Anthony Rafter will ride a total of 763kms from the Maryborough RSL to Burleigh RSL in a bid to raise $5000 for war veterans suffering PTSD.

SINCE an early age, Anthony Rafter had a strong connection with his grandfather.

His grandfather, a member of the Maryborough RSL, was a war veteran and struggled after returning from the war.

Anthony, who wants nothing more than soldiers to receive the support they need, will ride 763 kilometres starting at the Maryborough RSL to raise money and awareness of our diggers.

"My grandfather, Richard Wynne, better known as Jack, left with the 2nd 14 Battalion from Maryborough and fought in World War II in New Guinea on the Kokoda Trail," he said.

"I am starting my tour from here out of respect.

"I just decided to do one better and leave from the RSL that he was a member of."

Each year for the past four years, Anthony has participated in the Ride of Duty.

The ride is 100km and starts at the Burleigh RSL where about 200 people participate in a ride to remember the vets past and present.

"I was invited to do the ride and have done it every year, dedicating to my grandfather, and each year I like to challenge myself with something different," he said.

"I have never done anything like this before and I have been given a lot of suggestions - I am hoping to raise $5000 to split between the Burleigh RSL sub branch and Wounded Heroes Australia.

"People have been great even without me advertising it.

"The Maryborough RSL donated $500, the guys I work with have donated more than $100, friends and family have also donated."

Anthony left the Maryborough RSL on Tuesday morning, plans to stop at the Oakey Air Museum, ride down the Toowoomba Range and then on to Mt Coot-tha to the Wall of Freedom where he will lay poppies out of respect.

He plans to arrive at the Burleigh RSL on Saturday where he will have a little rest before continuing another 100km in the Ride of Duty on Sunday.

To donate to Anthony's Ride For The Diggers, deposit to the RSL (Qld) Burleigh Heads Sub Branch Inc. BSB: 484799. Acc No: 603423409.

All deposits must have reference ROD.