Cycling event set to bring thousands to Coast confirmed

An inaugural road cycling event set to bring thousands of people to the Fraser Coast has been confirmed for this year.

The Fraser Coast Gran Fondo, to be held from May 21 to 23, will kick off a full weekend of festivities at Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay, where the event village will be located.

Over the weekend, participants can take part in the traditional 130km Gran Fondo in May 21 and the 80km Medio on May 22 to the excitement of the Crit race and family ride on May 23.

The event will have something for the whole family.

“The addition of the Gran Fondo to our events calendar is great news for the region” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“Cycling is very popular here and linked historically to the region.

“An event that attracts more cyclists to the region to enjoy our beautiful scenery is great news.”

The event is not just a ride, the festival, which opens on May 21 will include food, drinks, entertainment, exhibitors and cycling specific displays, as co-ordinating pre-race registrations, making the weekend an entire experience.

“The Fraser Coast Grand Fondo is a major step towards the region’s broader ambitions to become Queensland’s major destination for sporting tourism,” Martin Simons, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism & Events said.

Supported by AusCycling Queensland, the event will attract top cyclists from around the country as well as catering for the everyday rider, families and kids, making the Fraser Coast Gran Fondo a memorable experience for everyone.

Event Director of the Gran Fondo, Chris Heverin was ecstatic to be bringing the event to the Fraser Coast.

“I can’t think of a better backdrop and location for a cycling holiday, from the beaches to farmland and everything in between,” he said.

“The Gran Fondo is designed for riders of all abilities, providing a challenging experience while showcasing this beautiful part of the world.

“We’re all about offering a fun, inclusive experience that will see you coming back for more in future years.”