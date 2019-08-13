Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cyclist critical after striking dead pig

by KEAGAN ELDER
13th Aug 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 11:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CYCLIST is in a critical condition after colliding with a dead pig while cycling in a group.

Queensland Ambulance Service executive operations manager David Lowe the man suffered significant head injuries while riding on the Port Access Rd in South Townsville.

"The incident involved four cyclists who had struck a deceased pig lying on the side of the road," he said.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the 43-year-old's condition had since become critical.

Mr Lowe said another two men, aged in their late 30s, suffered shoulder injuries.

Another man, also in his late 30s, had multiple abrasions.

These three cyclists were taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the crash at 5.54am.

MORE: Truck Vs Cyclist

More Stories

critical injuries cycling crash cyclist editors picks

Top Stories

    DOG ATTACK: Bay teen hospitalised for days

    premium_icon DOG ATTACK: Bay teen hospitalised for days

    News The random attack sent Evan flying over the handlebars and left him with a fractured collarbone and grazes all over his body

    Thefts rattle tourists after concerns over caravan crimes

    premium_icon Thefts rattle tourists after concerns over caravan crimes

    News Police say crime in the area has decreased in the last six months

    Millionaires flocking to Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Millionaires flocking to Fraser Coast

    News Property expert says millionaires flocking to Coast

    Curious whales feature in award-winning snap

    premium_icon Curious whales feature in award-winning snap

    News Mr Seabury won the Aquatic category for his shot of humpback whales