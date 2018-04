A CYCLIST riding on the esplanade in Scarness was taken to hospital after he ran into a parked car.

Paramedics attended the scene about 5.10pm Monday to find the man, believed to be in his 40s, injured.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

He was understood to have sustained leg injuries.

No others were said to be involved.

