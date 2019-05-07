Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
News

Cyclist killed in Sydney hit and run

7th May 2019 7:12 PM

A cyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Sydney's west just before 5pm today.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Harry Ave and Maud St in Lidcombe around 4.45pm to reports a cyclist had been hit.

Despite the best efforts from paramedics, the man was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9
A cyclist has died after being hit by a car in Sydney. Picture: Channel 9

Officers are working to identify the man and notify his family about the tragic incident.

NSW Police have established a crime scene around the man and are now searching for a woman who they say can give them information about the crash.

In a statement, police said a vehicle had failed to stop after the incident and officers are appealing for assistance to locate the driver.

Witnesses described the car as being a white or grey sedan and said the driver was a woman of Asian appearance believed to be in her 30s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More Stories

cyclist hit and run killed sydney

Top Stories

    Horror scene in cell after Bay man beats elderly father

    premium_icon Horror scene in cell after Bay man beats elderly father

    Crime Blood on the walls, vomit on the floor and urine dripping from the intercom

    'I will never feel safe': Life of fear after machete attack

    premium_icon 'I will never feel safe': Life of fear after machete attack

    Crime The victim feels the justice system has let her down

    Flood mapping reports to be sent to Fraser Coast residents

    premium_icon Flood mapping reports to be sent to Fraser Coast residents

    News Individual reports are set to be sent to property owners.

    • 7th May 2019 8:00 PM