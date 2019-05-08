Cycling danger: ‘It was an act of violence’

Peter Duncan says it took months for him to muster the courage to travel the same road where he was injured. Picture: Patrick Woods

TAKING a ride in the predawn calm of the Sunshine Coast, Peter Duncan never saw it coming.

Launched 6m in the air, he landed a twisted mess of broken bones.

New figures show Peter is one of thousands of cyclists banged up or worse every year in road accidents.

An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, released today, will show 160,000 cyclists have been hospitalised and 651 killed in the past 17 years.

The rising trend now sees cyclists account for one in five hospitalisations from land transport crashes.

For Peter it's been a long road to recovery after a hose was deliberately strung across a road in Mooloolaba.

"I just hit it and it catapulted me," he said.

The brutal incident broke his collarbone clavicle and eight ribs.

As a cyclist who clocks up 400km a week he was never going to ditch the bike for good, but he admits to now being more cautious and it took months before he could summon the courage to traverse the road where it happened.

"I tried not to focus on the anger so I could heal," he said.

"But what happened to me, that is a criminal act of violence that could have killed me." Bicycle Queensland chief executive Anne Savage said the AIHW report was a "call to action" for safe bikeways and on road protection for cyclists.

"Every death and injury on our roads is avoidable," she said.

Bicycle Queensland has called on the Palaszczuk Government to establish a Road Safety Commission in Queensland.