Cyclist suffers ‘significant’ leg injuries in Bay crash

A cyclist has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with “significant” leg injuries after a crash involving a car on Monday.

The crash happened at Torquay at 8.40am at the intersection of Bideford Street and Torquay Terrace.

The male patient suffered a “significant” leg injury as well as a shoulder injury in the collision, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

