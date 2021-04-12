Cyclist suffers ‘significant’ leg injuries in Bay crash
A cyclist has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with “significant” leg injuries after a crash involving a car on Monday.
The crash happened at Torquay at 8.40am at the intersection of Bideford Street and Torquay Terrace.
The male patient suffered a “significant” leg injury as well as a shoulder injury in the collision, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.
The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
