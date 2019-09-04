Cyclist travels thousands of kilometres without leaving home

ON THE SPOT: Booral's Nick Dresens is riding his exercise bike around Australia, travelling thousands of kilometres each month to simulate the journey without leaving Hervey Bay. Funds raised from his ride go to The Ocean Cleanup.

ON THE SPOT: Booral's Nick Dresens is riding his exercise bike around Australia, travelling thousands of kilometres each month to simulate the journey without leaving Hervey Bay. Funds raised from his ride go to The Ocean Cleanup. Alistair Brightman

NICK Dresens has cycled thousands of kilometres, en route to the remote town of Port Hedland in Western Australia, without leaving his house.

With two knee injuries, a full-time job and family commitments making it difficult for the Hervey Bay cyclist to tackle the challenge, he decided to try a unique approach to rack up the kilometres in his own living room.

Using a $20 electric bike his daughter bought him for Christmas, Mr Dresens is undertaking a 14,000km journey across the outskirts of Australia, raising money for an environmental group.

In three weeks time, he will have hit the halfway point to Port Hedland, having cycled the equivalent of more than 5000km since he started the challenge in February.

The unique approach to the challenge still allows Mr Dresens to look after his family and work in Hervey Bay, while putting in the hard yards.

"I have a 10kg fly-wheel and use tension to simulate hills,” Mr Dresens said.

"My strategy is about 1000km per month, but when work pops up it means I have catch-up days.

"There's been a couple of months where I've had to do 4.5 hour rides just to catch up.”

Funds raised through Facebook donations go towards The Ocean Cleanup, a non-government environmental group developing advanced technologies to get plastics out of the ocean.

So far, Mr Dresens has raised more than $2000.

He is due to finish his challenge in Easter next year, by which time he will have cycled 14,000km back to his front gate.

He plans to finish the last 200km in person on a Repco bike.

Mr Dresens was inspired to undertake the challenge by Andrew Cadigan, who became the third person to walk solo around Australia in 2010.

"He (Andrew) ended up raising $240,000 for leukaemia research,” Mr Dresens said.

"The biggest unsung hero is my wife upstairs - it's pretty gruelling on the bike but I've also got five kids.

"While I'm down here, she's doing it just as tough as me, handling all our children.”

Donate here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2412783252343323/