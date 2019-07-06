Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are working to save a cyclist's life after a collision with a truck this morning.
Paramedics are working to save a cyclist's life after a collision with a truck this morning.
News

Cyclist critically injured in truck collision

by Chris Calcino
6th Jul 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: Paramedics are working to save the life of a cyclist critically injured in a collision with a truck in Far North Queensland this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called at 7.48am with reports of a serious incident involving a truck and a bicycle on the Captain Cook Hwy near the Mount Molloy turn-off.

Authorities are still on the scene treating a cyclist with critical injuries.

It is understood traffic is closed on the highway at the Mount Molloy turn-off and at Bonnie Doon Rd.

More Stories

cyclist editors picks emergency services truck crash

Top Stories

    Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    premium_icon Smash and grab 'last straw' for Urangan car wash

    Crime A botched smash and grab was the last straw for a Hervey Bay business which has now closed for good

    POPPINS FUN: Event brings the magic of Mary to life

    premium_icon POPPINS FUN: Event brings the magic of Mary to life

    News She said today's event will begin with the Proud Marys morning tea.

    Dodgy bank details leads to arrest and stolen car

    premium_icon Dodgy bank details leads to arrest and stolen car

    Crime The car was reported stolen from a Brisbane address on June 6

    'Crack him one': M'boro prison guard punched in face

    premium_icon 'Crack him one': M'boro prison guard punched in face

    Crime He was asked by a prison officer to be searched in another room