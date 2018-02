THREE Fraser Coast cyclists are set to compete at the Cycling Queensland Sizzling Summer Series at Browns Plains.

Rising star Bailey Walters and former Tour rider Malcolm Rudolph are set to represent Fraser Coast Cycling Club in the elite men's race, with Col Curry entered in the junior male.

The first round of the Logan Cycling Club's three-race series will be held tomorrow.

Stage two is on March 4, with the third round on March 18.