FREE tetanus shots will be available for anyone helping with the clean up in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

The state's chief health officer Jeannette Young said anyone in flood affected areas could get the shot from their GP.

"While most Australians have been appropriately vaccinated, we understand some people may be worried," she said.

"That's why it's really important for people who haven't had a tetanus booster to ensure their vaccinations are up to date."