Cyclone Debbie to bring drenching rain to the Fraser Coast

Amy Formosa
| 27th Mar 2017 1:45 PM Updated: 1:52 PM
Aquavue Cafe owner Larry Birch snapped the swells on Torquay Beach, which he claims are from Cyclone Debbie.
Aquavue Cafe owner Larry Birch snapped the swells on Torquay Beach, which he claims are from Cyclone Debbie. Contributed

CYCLONE Debbie might be set to hit North Queensland on Tuesday morning but areas of the Fraser Coast can expect to cop a drenching later in the week.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Dean Narramore said widespread rainfall is expected for areas of the Fraser Coast after Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast and turns into a rain depression later in the week.

Widespread rain is forecast for the entire Wide Bay throughout the week with the bulk of the falls expected on Thursday and Friday.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE

Mr Narramore said we could expect anywhere between 50-100mm on the Fraser Coast.

While there are no wind warnings in place off the coast of Hervey Bay, this could change as the system gets closer.

The category-3 cyclone is expected to intensify to a category-4 before crossing the coast at Bowen on Tuesday and is likely to hang around Charters Towers before heading towards the south-east.

LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE: FOLLOW THE TOPIC FOR EMAILED UPDATES

Winds are set to intensify to 25-35kmh in Hervey Bay on Thursday.

The effects of cyclone Debbie have created swells on the local beaches, with Aquavue Café owner Larry Burch claiming to have seen a surge at Torquay beach earlier on Monday.

"We wouldn't get a swell from a southerly low; we usually get it on the eastern side of Fraser Island, but not from the Bay," he said.

"We only get the swell from anything that's happening up north from the Bay. The swell is coming directly onto the beach, so that tells me it's got something to do with Debbie."

Mr Burch took to Facebook to share proof of the waves crashing on Torquay foreshore.

Significant amounts of rainfall leading to flooding is expected to lash an area from the Gold Coast to Townsville and inland to Winton and Miles over the next week, according to Higgins Storm Chasing.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology cyclone debbie fcweather

