Some of the damage caused by Cyclone Oma on Fraser Island.
Some of the damage caused by Cyclone Oma on Fraser Island.
Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
26th Feb 2019 10:00 AM
THE Queensland Police Service has shared photos of the damage caused by Cyclone Oma on Fraser Island.

While the cyclone remained well out to sea, that did not stop the strong winds from battering the eastern side of the island.

The photos were shared on Facebook by the Fraser Coast Disaster Coordination Centre.

Police looked at the some of the damage the cyclone had caused.
Police looked at the some of the damage the cyclone had caused.

"Please take extreme caution when travelling on Fraser Island at the moment," the post read.

"Poyungan Rocks bypass is certainly exposed."

A hazardous surf warning has now been cancelled for Fraser Island as surf conditions continue to ease.

