Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

Some of the damage caused by Cyclone Oma on Fraser Island. Queensland Police

THE Queensland Police Service has shared photos of the damage caused by Cyclone Oma on Fraser Island.

While the cyclone remained well out to sea, that did not stop the strong winds from battering the eastern side of the island.

The photos were shared on Facebook by the Fraser Coast Disaster Coordination Centre.

Police looked at the some of the damage the cyclone had caused. Contributed

"Please take extreme caution when travelling on Fraser Island at the moment," the post read.

"Poyungan Rocks bypass is certainly exposed."

A hazardous surf warning has now been cancelled for Fraser Island as surf conditions continue to ease.