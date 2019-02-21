500mm of rain as Oma promises a wet and wild weekend

Young swimmers knocked down by swell at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast generated by Tropical Cyclone Oma. Picture: Mark Furler

Young swimmers knocked down by swell at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast generated by Tropical Cyclone Oma. Picture: Mark Furler

TWENTY possible paths of destruction, 500mm of rain in a day, 130km/h wind gusts, 4m waves and one unpredictable cyclone - southeast Queensland is bracing for ­disaster lotto.

Oma means "commander" in Arabic and the cyclone creeping towards the state's southeast corner is very much in control of the fate of towns and cities between Bundaberg and the Gold Coast.

While weather prediction models from experts largely agree Cyclone Oma will be about 300km off the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, they are divided over what ­happens next, showing 20 ­different paths. An analysis provided to emergency groups shows a possibility the weather event will spear north and sit near Bundaberg for much of next week.

Cyclone Oma homing in for a wet n wild weekend

BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said one of the scenarios was Oma may "linger" off the southeast coast and this potentially could have an enormous impact, creating a sustained deluge.

Mr Blazak said if it hovered, it could produce rainfall totals of up to 100mm a day for a number of days, which could create flooding.

"The beaches will get beaten up and there will be rain and flooding, particularly south of Bundaberg. If it crosses the coast, we could see 500mm in some areas in one day, but it might head inland and help farmers."

Mr Blazak said Oma was last night about 1000km northeast of Brisbane travelling southwest at 10km/h.

He said it was a Category-2 system, packing wind gusts of up to 130km/h.

Today, more effects will be felt, with winds increasing to 45km/h and a powerful long-period swell hitting the coast.

Tomorrow and Saturday will see winds reach 60km/h, with gusts up to 90km/h and the swell rising to 4m.

A combination of king tides, a super moon and early effects of Cyclone Oma have seen low-lying suburbs in Brisbane's inner-north inundated with floodwaters. Residents in dozens of other areas also are at risk.

Levels at the mouth of the creek in Newstead were above the "minor flooding" mark yesterday morning, with water washing over Northey St in nearby Windsor.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said council's sandbag depots were fully stocked, with 57,000 sandbags available for collection.

Northey Street Windsor, during local flooding from Enoggera Creek, Brisbane, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate urged all Gold Coasters to stay away from rock walls and the seaway, as large swells start to hit the coastline.

Water Police Senior Sergeant David Edden said people should avoid any type of boating and water activities near surf-exposed areas for at least the next five days.