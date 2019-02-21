Menu
Subscribe
CYCLONE OMA: Mary River added to flood watch warning list

Carlie Walker
by
21st Feb 2019 6:30 PM
A FLOOD watch warning is currently in place for the Mary and Burrum rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology is closely monitoring Cyclone Oma off the coast of Queensland with the system is expected to continue to track towards the southern Queensland coast over the next few days.

While big tides and swells are expected along the coast- line, attention has turned to the state's river systems, with the possibility of hundreds of millimetres of rain in catchment areas causing concern.

Uncertainty remains in the possible movement of the cyclone, with the potential for heavy rainfall in the region over the weekend or early next week.

A risk of moderate to major flooding remains.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said a flood watch was in place between Gladstone and northern New South Wales, urging people to keep an eye on the BOM website for further updates.

She said there was a chance the cyclone could head further to the north than expected.

"We could see pretty heavy falls around the Sunshine Coast and Fraser Coast," she said.

According to a statement from BOM, catchments across southern Queensland remained quite dry after a delayed start to the wet season.

"However areas where intense rainfall is recorded are likely to respond quickly," it read.

"Minor flooding is possible in coastal catchments south of Bundaberg from Saturday."

Heavy rainfall may also lead to localised flooding.
 

cyclone oma fccyclone fcweather flood watch mary river
Fraser Coast Chronicle

