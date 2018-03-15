Cyclone threat passes, but where's the waves?

AS EX-TROPICAL cyclone Linda hovered off the east coast, Dan Boulton waxed up his board and headed for the beach.

The Scarness resident, who paddled out expecting a good surf, was left disappointed by the still conditions.

Where's the waves - Dan Boulton from Scarness was hoping there would be just a little bit of swell generated by ex cyclone Linda. Alistair Brightman

But the Fraser Coast could still receive gusts of up to 60kmh as the subtropical low continues its course.

Linda was downgraded as she made her way towards Queensland's east coast on Tuesday.

The region's disaster management group, first put on alert by the announcement of the cyclone, was monitoring the situation through the afternoon.

Councillor Rolf Light said the worst of the weather system had passed.

"This will still cause some dangerous surf conditions and high winds, but what we have at the moment is the worst we're going to get," Cr Light said.

Cr Light said the disaster management group was monitoring the situation with emergency services.

He said he was not aware of any damage to structures.

"We encourage residents to stay tuned to our Facebook pages, the Bureau of Meteorology to get that clear and precise message of what's going on," Cr Light said.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Adam Blazack said winds of up to 100kmh were recorded near Cato Reef off Fraser Island on Wednesday.