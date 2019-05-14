Menu
Cyclone warning issued for far north Queensland
Cyclone warning issued for state’s far north

14th May 2019 8:44 AM

A CYCLONE warning has been issued for far north Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Ann continues to push towards the coast, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the region.

The late-season category one cyclone was this morning located approximately 530 kilometres east northeast of Cairns, and was moving slowly west-northwest.

It is forecast to cross the coast north of Coen on Wednesday, with residents between Coen and Cape Tribulation advised to take precautions and prepare for gale force winds and storm tides.

cyclone fnq tropical cyclone ann weather

