Cyclone's rain brings hope to Fraser Coast farmers

FARMERS on the Fraser Coast may have been cut off and lost some of their crop after ex-tropical cyclone Debbie's rain fell this week, but the water has given them hope.

Less than a month ago, the Ward family farmers in Aldershot had about a month left of water in their dam, but after they received more than 200mm on their property between Wednesday and Thursday, they now have six months' worth of water on their property.

BEFORE: The ward family farm had about six weeks left of water in it when this photo was taken just before Debbie arrived. Mark Ward

"We got about 160mm on the Thursday afternoon which is fantastic, our dam is about 50% capacity," Mr ward said.

"We're not out of the woods yet because we might get a dry winter, but we can now go back into full production, it's given us the will we need."

AFTER: The Ward family dam now has six months worth of water in it, after Debbie left on Friday afternoon. Mark Ward

Teebar cattle grazier Malcolm Beresford was left isolated on his property all Thursday, but said the rain would keep moisture in the ground over winter.

"Moisture and green grass always makes people feel a bit better," Mr Beresford said.

"Now we're looking forward to a bit of warm days and sunshine and a follow up of rain in a few weeks would be just right."

Maryborough cane grower Don Schmidt lost some cane to the heavy winds, but said the rain was an overall benefit to his crop.

"It will help [with the crush total] but we're still not looking at a big crop," Mr Schmidt said.

"It certainly made it more positive for everyone."

Mr Schmidt said because he would not have to irrigate his cane for a while, he would save some money on his power bill, too.