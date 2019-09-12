Cyclonic challenge to take out state series

READY TO ROLL: St Mary's Cyclonics senior boys team are excited to attend this weekend's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

READY TO ROLL: St Mary's Cyclonics senior boys team are excited to attend this weekend's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Boni Holmes

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES: Will Pitt has been in training since he started school.

The 15-year-old St Mary's College student, may have only competed in the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge for three years but his family has been involved for a decade.

Dad, Ken said his eldest daughter came home from school and told him she had nominated him as assistant team manager for HPV.

"I said 'what's HPV?' and went down and saw how much fun the kids have,” Ken said.

"I went along and learnt and have been doing it ever since.

"These kids just love this.”

Since then, Ken has been promoted to team manager and has seen many competitors and vehicles change names.

He is managing Will's senior boys team, St Mary's Cyclonics.

Will said it was a great sport.

"It is good fun and it is great to work with a great team - a great bunch of friends,” Will said.

He said the team had been hard at training every Sunday, riding push-bikes and alternating on the vehicle.

"We just go as hard as we can and go for rides around town as often as possible,” he said.

The St Mary's Cyclonics have also been competing in the Super Series.

To be eligible to win, they must race in this weekend's 24-hour race in Maryborough.

They are currently placed fifth in the super series.

"We are Year 9 and 10 students competing against seniors who are in Years 11 and 12,” Will said.

"We haven't been off the podium this year - second in Bundaberg, third at Benaraby and Willowbank.”

Will said it was the competitiveness that kept him coming back to the challenge and he was looking forward to the weekend.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge will be held at Maryborough State High School, Kent St from September 13-15.