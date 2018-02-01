D-day for mayor Loft

DEADLINE: Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has until close of business today to make a submission to the State Government.

DEADLINE: Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has until close of business today to make a submission to the State Government. Valerie Horton

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has until 5pm today to show why he shouldn't be sacked.

This is after Queesnland's Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe issued Cr Loft with a show-cause notice as to why he shouldn't be dismissed.

The dismissal notice relates to findings of inappropriate conduct and misconduct during his tenure as mayor.

The Chronicle understands the deadline is close of business today.

Cr Loft told the Chronicle on Monday he planned to fight his dismissal.

"I will argue that the findings of inappropriate conduct and misconduct only related to matters that occurred a significant time ago when this council was going through a very turbulent period," Cr Loft said.

"I would also remind the Minister that since that time I have undertaken further training, completed a performance improvement plan, paid fines, made public apologies, and have received ongoing mentoring from a well respected and experienced Local Government practitioner."

A spokesman from Mr Hinchliffe's office declined to comment further on the pending decision.