Opinion

D-DAY: Waking up to family going through cyclone is scary

Amy Formosa
28th Mar 2017 7:05 AM

I WOKE up to hear from family who are experiencing wild weather as the painful wait for Cyclone Debbie to cross the coast continues. 

It's a nervous wait for everyone.  

I had a text message from my older brother at about 3am saying 'wind and rain horizontal, it's starting to get real' as they experience her fury. 

When you live in North Queensland you seem to become immune to cyclones but nothing can prepare you enough to cope with the fear of the unknown. 

My brother lives in a low-lying area so he's been evacuated and mum and dad ventured from their farm to stay with family where conditions are a little less open to the elements. 

Who knows what they'll go back to when it's safe to go home. 

But at the end of the day it's only stuff and can be rebuilt or fixed - it's lives we need to keep safe. 

There is nothing they can do but live through the rough ride as the cyclone slows down - making the wait for her to cross even longer. 

Overnight the very destructive cyclone was upgraded to a Category Four system. 

It's insane to think we're having bright blue skies and stillness in Hervey Bay and eight hours up the road in Mackay - they're copping it. 

Have you got family or friends in North Queensland experiencing the cyclone? Join the discussion and tell us how they're going by commenting below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cyclone debbie fcopinion mackay

WITH heavy rain predicted for parts of the Fraser Coast this week, drivers are urged to keep an eye out for possible road closures caused by flash flooding.

