Da Vinci's genius mind moves on from Maryborough

IN THE MIND OF A GENUIS: Charlotte Bishop, 4, discovering the pulley system at the Da Vinci Machines exhibit. The travelling exhibit was stationed in Maryborough until yesterday. Cody Fox

BY TUGGING on the end of the pulley system, Charlotte Bishop got a first-hand look into the genius mind of Leonardo Da Vinci.

The four-year-old was among the last Fraser Coast residents to catch a glimpse of the Renaissance Man's fascinating creations at the Da Vinci Machines exhibition, stationed at Maryborough's City Hall.

Yesterday was the exhibits final day in the Fraser Coast.

The travelling exhibit, organised by the Niccolai Group, the Artisans of Florence and artistic group Teknoart, showcases 60 iconic machines and inventions inspired by Da Vinci and brings them to life.

Since it arrived in Maryborough in November last year, the exhibit has attracted thousands from across the region.

The award-winning exhibit has attracted global interest for its attention to detail and accuracy of Da Vinci's work.