Da Vinci's lost inventions exhibited at City Hall

WONDERS: Da Vinci Machines curator Tom Rizzo with Cr David Lewis and one of the machines on show at the exhibition at Maryborough City Hall.

EXPERIENCE Leonardo Da Vinci's lost inventions at the Maryborough City Hall at the award-winning international touring exhibition.

Da Vinci Machines is an interactive exhibition bringing together the latest discoveries of lost Da Vinci inventions, such as his mechanical drumming robot, with his most iconic inventions such as the helicopter, bicycle, military tank and scuba suit.

The international touring arm of the museum of Leonardo Da Vinci of Florence has been travelling the world and is now embarking on regional Australia.

Director of travelling exhibitions for the artisans of Florence Tom Rizzo said regional places, like Maryborough, were the top spots for these events.

Stephen Battye (Leonardo) and Carmel Murdoch (Mona) pose for photos at the official opening of the exhibition. Alistair Brightman

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I would like to see multiple generations experience the exhibition together."

Mr Rizzo said they decided to create the touring exhibition after feedback from the Florence museum visitors.

"Many years ago at the museum at Florence we were full of visitors from all over the world that would say they were so lucky to come over here and see this," he said.

"We started to think, what about all the people around the world who would never get that opportunity and may not have that chance.

"So that spurred us on to create a touring exhibition and get our collection from Florence to far out as many people as we possibly could."

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis said the interactive exhibition for all ages explored the mind of 15th century Renaissance artist, inventor and engineer Leonardo da Vinci (1452 - 1519).

"I'd encourage everyone to bring their friends and family to view replicas of Da Vinci's works as part of this excellent exhibition, on loan from the Museum of Leonardo Da Vinci," Cr Lewis said.

Exploring and connecting his studies in nature, anatomy, mechanics, flight and robotics, the exhibition demonstrates how Da Vinci's work is more relevant in today's scientific world, compared to 500 years ago when he first conceived his amazing ideas.

Da Vinci was the leading figure of the Italian Renaissance.

More than anyone else in history, he represents an ideal person with expertise in a wide variety of areas including science and art.

He also had interests in other fields including architecture, botany, geology, music and literature.

The exhibition consists of more than 60 exhibits reconstructed from Da Vinci's manuscripts and drawings and its themes include war, robotic, flying, nautical, hydraulic and civil machines.

It also features reproductions of Da Vinci's famous art works such as the Mona Lisa, Last Supper and many more.

Mr Rizzo said the exhibits used the traditional wood and materials that Da Vinci would have used when he was building these kinds of machines.

"Materials are sourced from the Vinci or Tuscany region - that goes with all the materials - we source them locally.

"The exhibits are built by a family of artisans, the Niccolai family, who have been building these machines for three generations, passing down the knowledge from father to son.

"I am very lucky to work with them," Mr Rizzo said.

"They have really exemplified the reconstruction of this lost technology and they are always discovering new lost inventions.

"A large part of the beauty of this exhibition is that we invite people to come here and, even though you can't touch everything, there are a lot of exhibits they can engage with and use and see how they work for themselves.

"As Da Vinci said himself, 'experience is the father of learning'."

Exhibition

WHEN: The Da Vinci Machines exhibition will run until January 20 at the Maryborough City Hall, Kent St.

COST: Adults $12, concessions/seniors $10, child (3-16 years) $6.

TICKETS: Tickets available at the door or online.

FOR MORE: For more details visit ourfrasercoast.com.au.