Dad arrested after threatening to fight security

A FATHER who threatened to fight security at a popular Hervey Bay pub was arrested because of his bad behaviour.

Jason Lindsay Johnson, 47, (pictured) pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to five charges relating to an incident more than a year ago.

Johnson assaulted police officers twice after being taken away from the Esplanade venue following last year's Australia Day celebrations, the court heard.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Johnson was stopped being served alcohol after his drunkenness was observed by staff. The Booral man then "expressed wishes to fight security staff”.

A police officer driving by could hear Johnson's screams from inside their car.

An attempt by the officer to calm down Johnson failed, and the father-of-four was taken to a watch house.

Johnson then assaulted an officer by kicking them in the shin while being walked from the police car to the watch house, and then hurt an officer's forearm and swore at them once inside a cell.

He was fined $1000, and a conviction was recorded.

