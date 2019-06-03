Dad attacked partner over missing Costco card

Costco, Ipswich members save about 5c a litre compared to other service stations.

A STROPPY Riverview dad threw an ugly and violent temper tantrum when he couldn't find his family's Costco shopper's card.

In anger he blamed his partner and his nasty verbal abuse spiralled before grabbing her mobile phone and smashing it.

A domestic violence charge from the incident went before Ipswich Magistrates Court where the Costco Gold Star warehouse member - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared on two breaches to a domestic violence order.

The 22-year-old dad of two from Riverview pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening a domestic violence order in two separate incidents.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said one breach occurred on April 2 when the man went to his partner's house. During a verbal argument he demanded her car keys but she refused.

Sgt Caldwell said the defendant called her "a dog" and slapped her to the face and head. When police arrived the man had been very compliant, admitting to slapping her.

Sgt Caldwell said the second offence happened at 10.40am on May 3 when the man could not find his Costco card.

The victim told police there was a verbal argument because the man could not find his Costco card.

He was abusive to her and when she walked to the car to leave the man followed, swearing at her.

Sgt Caldwell said the defendant grabbed her mobile phone and threw it to the ground.

The man then smashed the windscreen and side mirror of her car.

"She says he punched her four times to her chest. She declined the assistance of ambulance officers.

"Police found him at Riverview train station.

"He admits knocking her phone from her hand causing it to smash, and admits smashing the car mirror because she was annoying him.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum queried whether the man made admissions to the alleged punching. The court was told he did not.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said the Townsville-born man had a good working history as a warehouse labourer.

"He acknowledges his conduct was unbecoming," Mr Hoskin said.

Magistrate MacCallum sentenced the man to three months jail, suspended for 12 months.