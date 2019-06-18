Menu
Lachy, Terry and Danielle Charteris with toy tank built for Lachy's high school formal.
Offbeat

Dad built son a tank for his high school formal

Navarone Farrell
by
18th Jun 2019 11:55 AM | Updated: 3:46 PM

THE post may look familiar to Ipswich Facebook denizens with a plywood tank offered up for sale in many of the region's buy swap sell pages.

"Only a couple of days left to grab this one of a kind tank, it was made for our sons formal last year. It was made to sit on our Husqvarna ride on mower.

The Facebook post advertising the ride-on mower, plywood tank for sale.
"The barrel also lifts up, there's also a firing system rigged up to shoot 4 party poppers from the barrel. It is a perfect item for a cubby house, gel blaster/paintball field or to just have some fun with while mowing your yard.

"The mower is not included. If you are interested in buying this please follow the link below to eBay," it reads.

Dad-extraordinaire and cabinet-maker Terry Charteris said his his son Lachlan wanted to do something different for his high school formal.

Lachy, Terry and Danielle Charteris with toy tank built for Lachy's high school formal.
"Originally he wanted to do a motorised lounge chair, there were quite a few scenarios put out there," Mr Charteris laughed.

"There was a motorised arm chair, a motorised picnic table, a ride-on Esky and a motorised surfboard."

"Quite a few different ideas we were throwing around at different times. In the end I just said, 'What about a tank?'"

It was a family affair, with Lachy and mum Danielle even getting involved, helping out with the construction and the painting respectively.

 

Lachy, Terry and Danielle Charteris with toy tank built for Lachy's high school formal.
The tank, measuring 2.4m long, by 1.2m wide and 1.2m high, was Mr Charteris's first foray into weird and wonderful constructs, powered by the family ride-on mower - not included in the sale.

His boy, Lachy, is studying electrical engineering and needs a spot in the shed.

"The reason I'm getting rid of it is because it's just taking up room in the shed," Mr Charteris said, "I said to him, 'If you want a spot in the shed we'll have to sell it."

The tank is currently going for about $250 on eBay with the reserve already met.

"We used it as a Christmas decoration last year out the front of the house," Mr Charteris said.

"After the formal we set up the Christmas lights out the front, we put a Santa hat on the dummy head on the front and had a blow-up Santa coming out the top of it.

"Basically we didn't put a reserve on it because the way I saw it is, I had fun making it, had time with my son to do it, my wife did all the painting with the pig on the side and the Deadpool on the back.

"Realistically if we were to hire a car (for the school formal), it would have cost $250 anyway."

