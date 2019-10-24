Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

GUILTY PLEA: Maia Wirepa admitted to driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.232. He is pictured leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 22.

GUILTY PLEA: Maia Wirepa admitted to driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.232. He is pictured leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 22. Ross Irby

BUSTED driving at nearly five times the legal alcohol limit has landed a truck driver with a big hit to the hip pocket.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard the offending driver was caught before but his reading this time was way higher.

Maia Leonard Wirepa, 34, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to driving when under the influence of liquor at West Ipswich on September 28.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said police intercepted a truck in Tiger St at 1.45am.

Officers could smell liquor on Wirepa's breath and a subsequent test revealed a reading of 0.232.

Defence lawyer Bill Leather said Wirepa, a dad of two, was a self-employed tiler who had taken on tradesmen and apprentices.

He said Wirepa suffered significant injuries in a motorbike crash.

The court heard Wirepa had recently been going through personal difficulties.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said his history showed Wirepa was before an Ipswich court just over three years ago on a drink driving charge.

"Your reading then was just over a third of what the alcohol reading is today," Mr Kucks said.

"You were more than four-and-a-half times the legal limit. Your manner of driving is what drew police attention."

Mr Kucks convicted and fined Wirepa $2300, and disqualified his driver's licence for 16 months. Wirepa will have to install an Interlock device when he gets his licence back.

He warned him not to be tempted to drive during the disqualification, or he would risk a jail term.