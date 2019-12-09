Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Dad drove unlicensed ‘to save pets from RSPCA’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG father who knew he didn't have a licence to drive was "convinced"' by family members to drive anyway to save cats and dogs from the RSPCA.

Scanlen Mark Chamberlain, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count each of driving unlicensed as a repeat unlicensed driver, along with driving a vehicle that was unregistered, uninsured and had expired licence plates.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Chamberlain driving along Middle Rd, Gracemere, at 6.15pm on November 19.

He said Chamberlain hadn't renewed his learner's licence after a disqualification period and the vehicle's registration ran out on September 25.

Constable Rumford said the defendant told police he had received a call from family asking him to pick up cats and dogs and he told the family member he didn't have a ­driver's licence, but after further discussions, he agreed to drive.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the father of three was told the animals were subject of an RSPCA matter and if they were not collected that day, the animals would be put down.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow said he accepted Chamberlain had been talked into driving unlicensed.

He ordered Chamberlain to pay $1316 in fines and disqualified him from driving for one month. Convictions were recorded.

kingaroy rspca rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police action praised after gunman attacks

        premium_icon Police action praised after gunman attacks

        News He said the service would maintain impartiality while the investigation into the shooting was carried out

        IDENTIFIED: Man shot dead in Tiaro police stand-off

        premium_icon IDENTIFIED: Man shot dead in Tiaro police stand-off

        News A man opened fire on police before officers shot him dead

        PHOTO GALLERY: Festive fun at the Santa fair

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Festive fun at the Santa fair

        News It was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Queens Park Maryborough...

        Stats reveal Coast’s $480m tourism boom

        premium_icon Stats reveal Coast’s $480m tourism boom

        News ‘We invest in tourism to create jobs on the Fraser Coast. Today’s data is a great...