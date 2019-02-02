Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old Dad faced the Southport Magistrates Court today after being charged with seriously injuring his baby son. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
A 22-year-old Dad faced the Southport Magistrates Court today after being charged with seriously injuring his baby son. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Dad faces court for hurting baby

by Greg Stolz
2nd Feb 2019 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gold Coast dad charged with seriously injuring his baby son has faced court, wiping away tears as his lawyer sought to suppress details of the case.

The Pimpama man, 22, was arrested by Child Protection Unit detectives on Friday night after a four-month investigation.

It came after the man's three-month-old son was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital last September with what police alleged were 'significant injuries'.

Detectives set up a taskforce codenamed Operation Quebec Holly which led to the man being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He faced Southport Magistrates Court today where he wiped away tears in the dock as female supporters in the public gallery also wept.

The man's lawyer, Geoff Senior, sought a non-publication order and also asked for the court to be closed due to the victim being a child.

Magistrate Mark Howden adjourned the matter briefly before Mr Senior returned to say he would not be proceeding with a bail application today.

The case was adjourned until next Tuesday and the man was remanded in custody.

assault crime editors picks hurting injured baby

Top Stories

    Tuckshops of today opt for ‘brain foods’

    premium_icon Tuckshops of today opt for ‘brain foods’

    Education Gone are the days of meat pies, jam doughnuts and chicken nuggets. Today’s typical school canteen menu might surprise you. TOP 10 TUCKSHOPS REVEALED

    First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    premium_icon First guided education tour undertaken at memorial

    News Riverside Christian College were the first of many schools

    47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    premium_icon 47th Battalion last custodian passes at 99

    News Maryborough soldier served proudly

    Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    premium_icon Miss Stress takes mono hull regatta title

    Sport Australia Day's race one started with 5-10 knots of east-northeast