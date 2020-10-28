Dad forced to pay up after smashing mum’s iPhone 11

When the woman tried to phone police, Carlo snatched her phone out of her hand.

When the woman tried to phone police, Carlo snatched her phone out of her hand.

A BRASSALL father-of-two with a history of domestic violence has copped an ultimatum from an Ipswich magistrate after he stole his former partner's mobile phone and smashed it on the ground.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Steven Ronald Carlo, grabbed the woman's iPhone 11 Max Pro during an argument.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said the pair met in September to exchange custody of their one-year-old son when an argument broke out and Carlo followed the mother of his child home.

"They had an argument with respect to him wanting access to her Facebook account but, on returning home, the woman has opened her garage door to find the defendant standing in her garage," Sgt Voigt said.

The court heard the woman had attempted to stop Carlo from following her into the house, telling him she had to go to work and he needed to leave.

"He then told her she needs to quit her job," Sgt Voigt said.

"He started putting belongings into (her car)."

When the woman tried to phone police, Carlo snatched her phone out of her hand.

"She has grabbed her phone back and used it to call her parents but the defendant has become angry and grabbed her phone, thrown it on the ground, causing visible damage to the screen," Sgt Voigt said.

"He then picked it up and left with it."

Carlo pleaded guilty to two domestic violence offences, one for wilful damage, the other for stealing.

The court heard it wasn't Carlo's first time pleading guilty to similar charges.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told him he needed to learn to deal with his emotions or he would be "in and out of court and, eventually, jail".

"It's not worth it and it's not a good example for your child - what's going to happen to them if you go jail?" Mr Kinsella said.

"I suspect you're a good dad and I suspect, on this occasion, emotion took the better of you but you need to learn to deal with your emotions."

Carlo was ordered to pay $1900 compensation to the woman for the broken phone and was served a nine-month term of probation.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.