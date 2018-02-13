Menu
Dad found 'unresponsive' at wheel of running car

Robert Leslie Cross, 34, of Eli Waters, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Robert Leslie Cross, 34, of Eli Waters, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

ROBERT Leslie Cross went to court the same day his fifth child was due to be born, and now he won't get to drive the new baby for 16 months after being convicted of serious offences.

The 34-year-old was found asleep at the wheel of a running car at a Hervey Bay petrol station in September last year after taking illicit drugs.

Concerned members of the public were quick to notify police after spotting him inside the black Commodore.

Cross pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to drug driving. Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said Cross was "unresponsive" when officers arrived, despite them knocking on his windows and shining a light in his face. When the dazed father finally woke up he slurred his words and had bloodshot eyes.

"He had no memory of driving to Caltex," Sgt Stagoll said.

"He said he was a truck driver and recently drove to Brisbane and back."

Cross tested positive to drugs.

Defence lawyer Kade Eames said Cross went to a party a few days before the incident, where he took the drugs. A day after the party Cross drove to Brisbane and back for work.

Mr Eames said Cross was exhausted so he stopped at the petrol station to avoid driving dangerously.

He was waiting for a friend to pick him up, but fell asleep in the process.

The vehicle was running for the air-conditioning.

Cross also pleaded guilty at the court appearance to a drug driving incident on August 27 last year.

He was fined $1600 in total, and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
