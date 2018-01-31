Dad 'head-butted' footy coach during kids' rugby carnival

Geoffrey Whittaker has pleaded not guilty two assault charges. The offences are alleged to have occurred during a children's football carnival in 2016.

A FOOTY father is accused of hitting and head-butting his teenage son's coach after the boy was benched despite being a top junior football player.

Geoffrey James Whittaker has pleaded not guilty to two assault charges in Brisbane District Court where he is now on trial.

Mr Whittaker is accused of assaulting fellow Hervey Bay Seagulls Rugby League member Christopher Roberts at the Caboolture Rugby Union Club in Morayfield during October 2016.

Both men had children taking part in the touch football carnival on the day of the alleged assault.

Mr Roberts said he and his youngest daughter were collecting water from his car when he heard Mr Whittaker yelling "You dog c---".

Telling his daughter to go back to her team's coach, Mr Roberts said he "legged it" away from the approaching Mr Whittaker who was "bouncing around on his toes" and appeared "very agitated".

"He was getting closer and closer," the one-time NSW A-grade rugby league player told the jury on Tuesday.

"He was still yelling out 'Hey, you dog c---.

"He was talking fast, he started calling me a princess, I think something like that.

"He has reached out with an open palm and hit me in the throat - I was pretty stunned at that time.

"Then with a few more swear words, he's taken his hat off and lunged at me.

"He head-butted me on the bridge of me nose."

Mr Roberts said the alleged assault left him struggling to breathe.

He said he also had a pain in the throat and his nose was swollen and bleeding.

The court heard Mr Roberts and Mr Whittaker had known each other for about 10 years, with Mr Roberts coaching the other man's son for many years.

The teenage boy had represented Hervey Bay in state competitions and was training in a senior squad despite being a junior player, the court heard.

However, Mr Roberts "benched" the boy, saying it was because the teenager did not turn up to practice.

Mr Roberts rejected a suggestion that he would not let the youngster play "out of spite" following a falling out with the accused and his wife.

"I didn't punish him - all the kids know that if they don't come to training they don't play," Mr Roberts said.

Mr Roberts also denied that he provoked Mr Whittaker into assaulting him at the sports carnival.

Mr Whittaker told the court Mr Roberts was lying about the day's events and that he was the one who was abused.

"I didn't say a word to the gentleman - all I wanted was to get a cigarette and a can of Coke," the Fraser Coast Council employee said.

"He said 'Your missus is nothing but a slag'."

Mr Whittaker said he told Mr Roberts to "Lay off me and my family or I am going to knock you out".

"He called me a junkie and a dog c---. We were in each other's face. I wanted to punch him in the face.

"But I didn't."

Mr Whittaker said he was getting "pretty heated" and Mr Roberts "sprayed" him with spit so he pushed the other man who came at him with a "clenched" fist.

"I braced forward and grabbed his hand and we both collided with each other," Mr Whittaker said, denying he head-butted the other man.

"I can't recall where I touched him but I wanted him out of my face."

The trial before Judge Julie Ryrie continues.

