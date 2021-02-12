Dad jailed for role in violent home invasion while on bail

A man has been imprisoned over a violent home invasion in Maryborough in 2019.

Brett Ian Turner pleaded guilty in the Maryborough District Court to one count of burglary in the night with violence while armed in company with property damage, one count of robbery in company with threats of violence and one count of grievous bodily harm for the incident which happened on August 21, 2019.

Crown Prosecutor Amy Stannard said Turner was arrested on August 26, 2019 and committed the offences while on bail.

The court heard the defendant and complainant were known to each other through drug dealings.

"At midnight the complainant heard a knock on the door … he answered the door and saw the defendant and four men wearing hooded jumpers with gloves on their hands."

"One of the other men was carrying a gun, this man told the man to get back inside the house."

Ms Stannard said when the men removed their hoods, the complainant recognised Mr Turner.

She said Mr Turner stayed with the complainant throughout the ordeal in the house where the complainant was injured.

Ms Stannard noted that another offender injured the complainant and Mr Turner was not in the house when that offender stole the complainant's car.

Mr Turner's defence lawyer said the defendant had previously worked for his own company and had four children.

"His history of serious offending did not start until 2018 … he did not in anyway attack the complainant, and he's liable as a party."

"My submission is, at the end of the day, because of the significantly reduced role played by my client, it is my view of your honour to impose a sentence of four to five years in prison."

Judge David Reid said Mr Turner had a significant criminal history and seemed to have settled into a life of crime.

"I'm amazed at the circumstances of the offending … it was particularly threatening because there were four of you, two of you were armed, though you were not one of them."

"I accept your involvement was significantly less."

Judge Reid sentenced Mr Turner to five years in prison with parole after two years and his 369 days spent in custody was considered time served.