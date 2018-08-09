Dad of man killed in crash disappointed by sentence

TREASURED MEMORIES: A graduation ceremony at the Hard Yakka Boot Camp at Susan River - front left, Tyler Bromley, Blair McManus, Bob Davis, Brayden Kennedy and Jake McFall. Back left, the late Brad Davis, Ryan Watts, Ben Coulton, Tyler Hailes, Brayden Barter, Oliver Scherer, Jayden Bothwell and Lucas Vortman.

TALKING about the tragic death of his son Brad a year-on still brings tears to Robert Davis' eyes.

The Hard Yakka founder misses his best friend and former work mate every day.

Robert said the $1500 fine and six-month driving disqualification handed to the driver responsible for the lethal crash made him sick to the stomach.

"It's as if his life hadn't meant anything,” Robert said.

"We were prepared to move on but this end result, it's a kick in the teeth.

"That's how much he's worth in the eyes of the law.”

Those who met Brad knew just what he meant to many.

He followed in his father's footsteps and became a leader with the family's teen bootcamp taking on a mentor role to countless youth.

On the day he was killed, Brad had been returning to Hervey Bay after working with youth in Rockhampton.

"At his funeral, people were coming up to us thanking us for having Brad,” Robert said.

"They said if it wasn't for him, they'd be dead.”

Brad is remembered as a selfless man, always willing to land a hand.

Robert recalls Brad helping a total stranger clear-out her home, or that time he helped clean along the Esplanade after a flood.

"He hadn't finished what he was setting out to do,” Robert said.

"For what he was doing and the amount of people he was helping, he had a full life to go.”

Determined to stop anyone else to experience this kind of loss, Robert reminded drivers that their car was a weapon.

"When you get into a motor vehicle, you're driving a weapon,” he said.

"You can drive with the safety cap and drive with respect, or just think of yourself and drive on fire.

"Your actions effect so many.”

Robert had not long received a cancer diagnosis when he received the news about his son's death.

The man responsible for the crash, Dane Matthew Tucker, has not contacted the family.

"He hasn't reached out,” Robert said.

"I don't know if he feels bad about it.”

The court outcome, which Robert said was disappointing, has encouraged him to join the fight for tougher penalties on driving offences which end in death.

Robert fears the fine and disqualification period given to Tucker won't put off others from driving recklessly.

"I want my son back but that's not going to happen,” Robert said.

"Things have got to change.”