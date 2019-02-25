Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dad passed out behind the wheel

Ashley Pillhofer
by
25th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY father on a cocktail of drugs realised he had passed out behind the wheel after the impact of a crash jolted him awake.

Nursing a broken tooth as he represented himself in court, Scott Aaron Morgan, 35, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor or a drug.

Prosecutor Angela Kang tendered to the court Morgan's criminal history, traffic record and roadside test results.

"The suspect drove... onto Bedford Road in Andergrove and as he passed the Puma petrol station he has lost conciseness," Ms Kang said, outlining the facts of the case in court.

During this loss of consciousness Morgan veered his vehicle onto the incorrect side of the road, hit a gutter and crashed into a wooden fence causing him to jolt awake, Ms Kang said.

Shortly after the crash police attended the scene and found Morgan sitting on a footpath close by.

Police observed the defendant was dishevelled in appearance.. Ms Kang said he also was disoriented.

Despite telling police he had not consumed alcohol or drugs in the past 24 hours, Morgan's blood tested positive for endone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Morgan, who represented himself, told Magistrate Mark Nolan he regretted his behaviour.

"My apologies to the court, Queensland Police, Queensland Fire and Rescue and Queensland Ambulance for taking up their valuable time. I am absolutely disgusted with my actions," he said.

The court was told Morgan was the sole carer of a child.

"You have an eight-year-old son and you're on a fixed income as a carer. You should not be wasting money on illicit substances," Mr Nolan said.

"You're lucky you weren't killed or injured or that you killed or injured someone else."

Morgan was disqualified from driving for 10 months and fined $1100.

More Stories

mackay court mackay crash mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    LNP promises inquiry into builders, banks and developers

    premium_icon LNP promises inquiry into builders, banks and developers

    News THE LNP would hold a Commission of Inquiry into the Queensland building industry if it achieved government at elections due in October 2020.

    • 25th Feb 2019 5:26 AM
    GALLERY: Homes threatened by massive fire

    premium_icon GALLERY: Homes threatened by massive fire

    News The grass fire has since been contained by firefighters

    Charity bins moved as illegal dumping skyrockets

    premium_icon Charity bins moved as illegal dumping skyrockets

    News Months of rubbish being dumped near the bins has come to a head

    Strong winds, high tides wreak havoc on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Strong winds, high tides wreak havoc on Fraser Island

    News Wind gusts of up to 56kmh battered the region at the weekend