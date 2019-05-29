Dad pays tribute to four children killed on highway

UNTHINKABLE TRAGEDY: Wyatt, Aaleyn, Zaidok and Matilda McLeod died after a fiery crash on the Bunya Highway.

IT'S a heartbreak too big to imagine.

Four small children and their mother were mourned yesterday as details came to light about the horror of their final moments.

Eli Waters mum Charmaine Harris McLeod and three of her children died at the scene when she attempted to overtake a truck on the Bunya Highway at Kumbia on Monday, colliding with a truck coming in the opposite direction.

Another child was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital but died while being airlifted to Brisbane.

Yesterday, James McLeod, the four children's father, shared his grief in a brief but heart-wrenching statement.

"I love them very much and they will be surely missed with all my heart,” he wrote.

"They were beautiful souls and loved by all those who knew them.”

Friend and colleague Casey Taylor remembered Charmaine as someone who lived for her children, Aaleyn, Matilda, Wyatt and Zaidok.

All four were terrific children who she says were "always getting awards”.

"She was so proud of them,” Casey said.

"She was always sharing with the world how proud she was of them.”

Charmaine volunteered with Youth Insearch, sharing her own experiences to help others find their path.

"She was totally giving, so strong and had overcome so much in her life,” Casey said.

"She was totally dedicated to her children and always willing to help others.”

Casey said Charmaine's strong faith had helped her get through difficult times in her life.

"She was really kind and good-hearted,” she said.

"She used her faith to get through all her challenges in life.

"She gave up time with her family to help young people.”