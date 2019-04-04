Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dad grabs kids, throws scooters at skate park

by Derrick Krusche
4th Apr 2019 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTURBING  footage has emerged of a man confronting a group of children at a skate park in Northern NSW.

Video of the incident in the Lismore suburb of Goonellabah shows the man grab one boy by the throat before pushing another boy down a half-pipe.

The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook


He then snatches scooters belonging to the children before throwing them away.

The footage was posted on a Facebook group called North Coast Crime and had been commented on hundreds of times as of Wednesday night.

Multiple residents said the man was retaliating after his child had been bullied by the group of children.

Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook

More Stories

dad editors picks kids nsw skate park

Top Stories

    How Fraser's funnelwebs are pioneering a health breakthrough

    premium_icon How Fraser's funnelwebs are pioneering a health breakthrough

    News Up to 85 per cent of damage had been reduced with early administration.

    VALE JUDY FOSTER: Sunbury football loses a legend

    premium_icon VALE JUDY FOSTER: Sunbury football loses a legend

    Soccer Judy Foster loses her battle to cancer

    CIRCUS: Retirement over, now back in the ring

    premium_icon CIRCUS: Retirement over, now back in the ring

    News Mr Bruce didn't need to be asked twice.

    HINKLER MP: Newstart recipients to get one-off boost

    premium_icon HINKLER MP: Newstart recipients to get one-off boost

    News 'The feedback has been very positive,' he said.