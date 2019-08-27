Menu
Dylan Kassulke pleaded guilty to assault in the Gatton Magistrates Court today.
Crime

Dad rushes to save son from caravan attack

Ebony Graveur
by
27th Aug 2019 3:50 PM | Updated: 5:23 PM
STORMING a caravan, with a friend armed with a metal pole, after discovering his car was smashed, wasn't the brightest decision this self-employed 21-year-old man has ever made.

Dylan Kassulke pleaded guilty to common assault in the Gatton Magistrates Court today after he and a friend went to the home of a 17-year-old boy when he discovered his car was smashed.

Police Prosecutor Molinaro told the court Laidley police had been sent to a Lockrose address on November 29, 2018, when the boy's father, 53, reported two men were attacking his son.

"The victim at the time was in a caravan behind the main residence and heard the males yell out (for him)," Sgt Molinaro said.

"(They) demanded that he pay them money owed in relation to damaged goods in relation to a motor vehicle and also to return a key they believed he had."

Sgt Molinaro said the victim's father intervened after Kassulke threw several punches, which struck (the victim) in the head and upper torso.

Kassulke's lawyer said the car had broken down on Laidley Plainland Rd and Kassulke believed a key to the car had ended up with the victim.

"It had only been there for a short time but apparently this other fellow had attempted to start it but, when he couldn't start it, he proceeded to smash the windscreen," the lawyer said.

"He reacted in the heat of the moment."

Kassulke was fined $750 but his conviction wasn't recorded.

assault caravan court crime editors picks gatton magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

