Bradley Obst died in a single-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North on Thursday afternoon.
Dad shares heartbreak after son's fatal crash

Geordi Offord
by
23rd Aug 2019 12:49 PM
FAMILY and friends of a young man killed in a crash on Thursday have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Bradley Obst, 22, died after his car hit a tree in a crash in Bundaberg North.

Police are investigating what caused the crash, but will focus their attention on the conditions of the road, the vehicle and on the driver's actions.

 

Acting inspector Michael McGarry.
Friends and family on Facebook have remembered the young man as a "beautiful angel" who was compassionate and loving.

There was shock from those who knew Bradley with many struggling to comprehend the tragedy.

READ MORE: Witnesses tried in vain to save crash victim

Bradley's father David Obst shared a post late last night saying it was one of the hardest posts he'd ever had to make.

"Rip my beautiful boy. I have always and will forever love you." he said.

 

Emergency services personnel at the scene of the fatal car crash at the intersection of Mount Perry and One Mile Roads North Bundaberg.
Jennifer Lee Lovett said "Rip mate, you were such a great guy to hang around with at school and out of school, you're going to be dearly missed."

"Rest easy my brother, sad to see your life was taken away from us yesterday. I will see you up their one day and we will ride again. Fly high beautiful angel. My love goes out to your family." said Tobias Carkeet.

Jo Beale said "I have no words, I'm so devastated for you and your family. Sending all our love to you all."

