Dad shares story behind Ash Barty’s meteoric rise

Robert Barty, father of tennis star Ash Barty, visited Maryborough to share her inspirational story.

Robert Barty, father of tennis star Ash Barty, visited Maryborough to share her inspirational story.

HIS daughter is the number one tennis player in the world and the reigning French Open champion.

For Robert Barty, however, it's the person his daughter Ash has grown to be that makes him most proud.

He visited Maryborough on Sunday to share her inspirational story and cheer on the region's young tennis players.

Ash Barty's love for tennis started when she was about five, Robert said.

The sport quickly became her passion.

"She was very self-driven," he said.

"We never had to say to her, 'come on let's get ready for tennis,' it was always the other way around.

Australian tennis players Lizette Cabrera, Ash Barty, John Millman and John-Patrick Smith in Cairns. Ash Barty gives out tennis racquets to Edge Hill State School prep students including Emma Shields. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"She'd come home from school and says 'hey come on, we've got to go to tennis now'.

"As a kid she could not get enough of it, we had to slow her down most of the time."

As a child, Barty grew up admiring the tennis of Evonne Goolagong Cawley - and the two women now have a close bond, Robert said.

Her coach growing up, Jim Joyce remains a close friend and she is in contact with him regularly, he said.

At 17, after more than a decade of playing, Barty decided to take a break from tennis.

Her parents were supportive of her choice, encouraging her to study or find work.

Instead, Barty discovered she had a gift for another sport - cricket.

She signed with the Brisbane Heat for the inaugural Women's Big Bash League, depsite having no formal training in the sport.

Robert said cricket appealed to Barty in a way that was completely different to tennis, being a team sport.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and French Open winner and world number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty (right) are seen at the welcome home at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and 70 junior tennis players officially welcomed home Ashleigh Barty to Australia after her recent French Open win. (AAP Image/Darren England)

"We never thought she'd go back to tennis," he said.

"We never said to her, 'you need to go back to tennis', it was completely her decision.

"We stay right out of her tennis life, so to speak."

In the end it was the best thing that could have happened.

"Eighteen months out of the sport was good for her," he said.

Her love of cricket has remained and she is still in contact with the friends she made before returning to tennis at 19.

Having a grand slam winner for a daughter is amazing and something he and his wife Josie never expected when raising Ash.

"It's good fun," he said.

"Did we ever think she'd do that? No, of course not," he said.

"Did we ever think she'd be number one in the world? No.

"We just loved watching her play."

Australian and Queensland Tennis player Ash (Ashleigh) Barty has been announced as a Tourism Queensland Indigenous Ambassador Picture Instagram @ashbarty

Robert and Josie love to travel to watch their daughter play.

They were in England when she held the trophy aloft at the French Open.

The couple landed an hour before Ash played her match and cheered her on while watching the television.

They have a hard and fast rule - if you're not there at the beginning, you're not there at the end.

If you're there at the beginning, you don't leave until the end.

The last thing they wanted was to be a distraction as Ash prepared for the biggest match of her life, so they stuck to their original plans to fly to England for Wimbledon.

About a week later, Ash met up with her parents in England, where they celebrated her achievement with a family dinner.

"It's pretty low-key with Ash," he said.

"She doesn't get super excited about too much.

"She just goes about her business, day in and day out."

Australian Open Tennis. Day 9. Petra Kvitova vs Ash Barty. Ash Barty tries to get to a wide ball . Pic: Michael Klein

Her dream is to one day win Wimbledon, the grand slam steeped in history, and of course the Australian Open on her home soil.

Life on tour isn't easy, Robert said.

People often had a misguided sense that tennis was glamorous, but really it meant a lot of time on planes, in airports, in hotel rooms or on the court, he said.

"She really misses home and misses her family," he said.

"That's why we try to be with her whenever we can.

"It's probably the toughest sport in the world."

Brisbane Heat cricket players and Nutri-Grain Ironwomen Tara Coleman, Jemma Barsby, Hariet Brown, Holly Ferling, Brodie Moir, Ash Barty (taking the catch) and Courtney Hancock playing cricket and having a swim at the beach trying to encourage women to follow their sporting dreams. Pics Adam Head

That additional challenge just adds to his sense of pride in his daughter.

"I'm very proud of her, more so for the person she is than what she's achieved on the court, because she's a really lovely kid," Robert said.

Robert won't weigh in the topic of Australia's so-called tennis brats, Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic.

But their behaviour makes a stark contrast to Ash's conduct on and off the court.

"What others do is not our business," Robert said.

"She knows we have expectations that she behaves herself on and off the court, end of story."

Being a good role model was important to Ash, he said.

In total, about 45 players hit the court in Maryborough on Sunday, with about 100 people in total at the event, Maryborough tennis coach Bruce Raynor said.

Robert said he was happy to be part of it.

"This is what it's all about, grassroots tennis," he said.