Dad told to ‘grow up’ after he 'forgot' he was disqualified

After claiming he forgot he was banned from driving, a 46-year-old father was told by Magistrate Chris Callaghan to “grow up”. Picture: File

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told a 46-year-old Gympie dad to grow up after dismissing the defendant's claim that he forgot he was disqualified from driving.

Brad Anthony Rainbird was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence on September 17 and was caught driving in Gympie on September 23.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Rainbird "forgot" he was banned from driving when a friend asked him for a lift.

Magistrate Callaghan dismissed the submission and said it was "ridiculous".

"You're standing here in this court and this court says your disqualified for one month from today, that's not a very long time to keep in your mind that you can't drive," Mr Callaghan said.

"Grow up, is my suggestion to you."

Rainbird also drove again in Monkland on December 7 after he failed to renew his licence once the disqualification period was up.

"He says that he doesn't recall being told that he has to go back to the Department of Transport to reapply for a driver's licence," Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson said Rainbird is a father to four children, none of whom are dependant.

"He is currently in receipt of the disability support pension," he said.

"He tells me he's had four back operations in the past four years, he's unable to work.

"My client tells me that preceding all of this he had a breakdown of a long-term relationship."

Mr Callaghan fined Rainbird $750, disqualified him from driving for a period of two years and recorded convictions against him.

