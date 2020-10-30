Dad's message to drivers after visiting son's crash site

The scene where Brad Davis was killed at Miriam Vale.

THREE years after the crash that claimed his oldest son's life, Susan River's Bob Davis gathered the courage to drive to Miriam Vale and see the spot where he was killed.

Now, Mr Davis wants to tell his family's story.

He wants to tell people how much they still love Brad and how the pain of losing him will never fade.

But most of all, Mr Davis, operator of Susan River's Hard Yakka Boot Camp, hopes sharing his story will make one person rethink their behaviour when they are driving on the road.

For the first part of his journey this week, Mr Davis felt fine.

The closer he came to the place where his son took his final breath, the harder it became.

"My whole body started shaking," he said.

"I started fighting back tears, I had to slow down."

Brad was a father of three and a loving partner to Bianca.

Her family had built a memorial to Brad at that spot so far from his home, so his memory would live on in the part of the world.

Bradley Davis with his beloved children, Baillee, Maddison and Jaxon

When he reached the stretch of road, finding the spot was easy.

"I went there and had a beer with him," he said.

"I looked at where it all happened.

"It's a monkey off my back - I let Brad know I hadn't forgotten about him."

In 2018, the man responsible for the crash that claimed Brad's life, Dane Matthew Tucker, faced court.

Tucker, 31, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention without reasonable consideration for other persons.

He received a $1500 fine and lost his licence for six months.

Mr Davis said he had hated Tucker for some time after the crash.

But now he simply hated what he had done.

He said he didn't want to carry hate inside him - he just wanted people to remember their responsibilities when they got behind the wheel.

Mr Davis also wanted people to remember a car could be a loaded weapon - and they are the difference between whether the safety is on or off.

"It just affects too many people, not just the relatives of the person who dies, but their friends," he said.

The impact of Brad's death has been devastating.

A father without his oldest son, a brother who has carried on bravely, but still privately mourns.

Three children growing up without their dad and a woman without her beloved partner.

Mr Davis watched with sadness as the impact of Brad's death took its toll on his wife, Julie.

She is now living at Fairhaven, being cared for after being diagnosed with dementia.

Mr Davis visits her regularly and believes strongly that Brad watches over his mum every day.

Despite the tragedy, Mr Davis said he felt blessed.

Blessed to have had Brad for a son, blessed to have his son Matt and to have both their families.

And his sweetheart, Julie, still remembers him and greets him with a hug and a smile every time he visits.

But he hopes he can prevent just one family from knowing the pain he feels.